For one second, let’s ignore the problematic way Khloé Kardashian has described the hoops she has a penchant for wearing (yes, she called them “hoochie hoops”), or whispers of the cultural appropriation associated with the reality star’s signature accessory. For Kardashian, big earrings are the thing that make the newly-minted Calvin Klein model feel like her best self. “I also always wear hoop earrings [when I work out]; they’re like my security blanket” she told Shape magazine in April 2016. “I’m inspired to do an extra squat or an extra lunge. People laugh at me, but why not? They make me feel more dressed up.”
But Kardashian is likely less inclined to take her earrings off when she hits the gym because she doesn’t buy hoops that are too precious. In fact, Kardashian shared on Twitter where she tends to buy her earrings; on Sunday, Twitter user @ChelseaStabless asked where she could find “hoops as big as Khloé Kardashian’s” because none of hers come close, to which the expectant mother responded, saying: “I got my really big ones at Nine West. I only buy inexpensive hoops because I loose them often. The rest are from Claire’s.”
When another person Tweeted “I would have never guessed you shopped at Claire’s lol I thought they would be some fancy shit,” Kardashian (we imagine, laughing it off), said “hoops are hoops” and f she loses one “pretending [to be] Beyoncé,” then she won’t get too upset. “They’re so good and under $10,” she continued. Kardashian also suggested Aldo as another jewelry-shopping destination.
In the spirit of celebrity-approved jewelry, we’ve rounded up some of the biggest and best hoops from Nine West, Claire’s, and Aldo. Has there ever been such an affordable way to keep up with the Kardashians?