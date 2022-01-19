My Partner Asked To Try Something New In Bed & I Froze. Can We Get Past It?

It also sounds like there are more conversations to be had with your partner to get back on the same page about what happened, and how you will handle similar situations going forward. Consider discussing with her: Does she trust that if you don't want to do something, you will feel safe to directly say no? Would anything “bad” happen — including feeling disconnected or rejected — if you did say no? Perhaps your partner feels insecure about their sexual desires, so after they introduce something new, they began to pull away out of fear of feeling some rejection themselves, especially if they read your initial hesitation as judgment. Even if you ultimately decide anal intercourse is not something you want to try, these conversations can help you in the future, when you’re discussing other new experiences. A healthy sexual relationship is about feeling safe with your partner or partners so you can be curious and play together.