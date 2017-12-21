17 Coming Out Stories That Warmed Our Hearts This Year

Like snowflakes, no two coming out stories are exactly the same. Yet, if you were to take TV at face-value then you'd probably only know coming out as a fraught, dramatic, emotional, and sometimes even perilous event.
Coming out can sometimes be like that, of course, especially for people coming out to family, friends, coworkers, or other people who they're not sure will be accepting of their sexuality or gender identity. But, often, it can also be fun and lighthearted, or inspiring, or empowering.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most heartwarming coming out stories from 2017 — the stories that made us smile, laugh, and more ready to take on the world.