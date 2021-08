Are You Ready For The Tube-Top Renaissance?

Off the catwalk, the strapless style has been spotted on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, and Bella Hadid — a trifecta that could bring even the most hated sartorial item back from the depths of fashion purgatory. In April, the elder Jenner sister was seen on three separate occasions donning various versions of the minimal garment, including a tan leather style worn with matching pants and a tiny shoulder bag and an orange printed top that she styled with black leather pants. In June, Beyoncé posted photos on Instagram of herself wearing a black patent leather strapless mini by David Koma. Hadid followed suit during Paris Couture Week, when she wore a Balenciaga corset-style tube top with wide-leg sweatpants for the house’s show in July.