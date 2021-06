My Partner Is Trans & I’m 40 — Here’s How We Got Pregnant

Our at-home insemination didn’t work, and we’re already starting to doubt ourselves. Our $5,000 is going to go fast. We consider Intrauterine insemination (IUI) , but it’s even more expensive — at least an additional $1,500 to try, we hear— because it involves having a medical professional place a catheter to insert the sperm directly into your uterus. This is so discouraging. Then I hear from one of my friends going through something similar that she found a local midwife who’ll do IUI for just $195. I go in for an appointment. The midwife explains that since it’s hard to predict exactly when I’ll ovulate, she prefers to inseminate twice per cycle, 24 hours apart. This effectively doubles our cost, which freaks me out, but her explanation makes sense to me. I also realize from this consultation that we didn’t even do our first insemination on the right day of my cycle. You’re supposed to do it on the day after you get the ovulation indicator on the ovulation test stick. We did it the day of. Sigh. We completely wasted that first try. J and I discuss how we want to move forward. On the bright side, we got engaged last month, so are trying to enjoy the high from that, and not sweat these big decisions.