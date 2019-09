Gigi Gorgeous Opens Up About Trying To Start A Family As A Transgender Woman

It's a mental mind fuck, theorizes plus-size model Shay Neary, because we still have strict and unnecessary definitions of what is feminine and what is masculine. "I hear a lot from [cisgender] women that [my] talking about wanting kids and wanting to adopt is like I'm stuffing my trans-ness in their face," Neary says. Talking about how she'd build a family reminds these women that Neary doesn't have a uterus, which they then interpret as her flaunting her transgender status. Often, these women will tell Neary that because she doesn't get a period and can't get pregnant, she's not really a woman. But thinking of pregnancy as the ultimate accomplishment of femininity leaves lots of people out, including trans women, cisgender women who can't get pregnant, and transgender men or non-binary people who do get pregnant . "Feminine is whatever you make it," Neary says. "It doesn't have a defined existence, and just because you can have children doesn't inherently make it feminine."