Why You Should Never, Ever Use A Debit Card

Thankfully, credit cards aren’t very complicated. Sure, there are some weird terms (APR, APY), and for some people, the risk of abusing your credit privileges and going into debt is a very real problem (and for these people, it's better not to use credit cards). But for the rest of us, the plastic rectangles are essential for building credit (should you want to buy a home or a car one day) and make paying for day-to-day items a whole lot easier.



One important thing to note from Priya: Your credit card is not your emergency fund, and neither is your 401(k). Your emergency fund is your emergency fund, so if you make sure to have one, you’re not dependent on credit whenever you get into a pinch. That will help ensure that you don’t go into credit card debt, either.



Ahead, Priya and I walk you through everything you need to know about credit cards — the good, the bad, and the confusing.