24 Easy Steps To Upgrade Your Résumé

No matter what industry you may be applying for, résumés still matter. And even if you’ve gotten an interview due to connections (some statistics cite that over 70% of jobs are landed due to networking), you’ve still got to produce a piece of paper formally listing your credentials. Here, how to rock your résumé — so you can focus on nailing the interview.
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend