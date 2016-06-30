24 Easy Steps To Upgrade Your Résumé

Anna Davies, Lindsey Stanberry
Illustrated by Tristan Offit.
No matter what industry you may be applying for, résumés still matter. And even if you’ve gotten an interview due to connections (some statistics cite that over 70% of jobs are landed due to networking), you’ve still got to produce a piece of paper formally listing your credentials. Here, how to rock your résumé — so you can focus on nailing the interview.

