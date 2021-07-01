My Partner Is Trans & I’m 40 — Here’s How We Got Pregnant

Our first IUI cycle didn’t work. We take a few months off from trying because J is getting a hysterectomy. This is a procedure that he needs physically and mentally, but it does lead us to have a pivotal discussion. Since J is nine years younger than me, we consider whether he should wait, just in case I can’t get pregnant. He feels bad that he doesn’t have sperm to contribute and isn’t contributing his younger eggs or body by getting pregnant. I feel bad that he struggles with this. I ask if he wants to try any fertility treatments — I can’t possibly imagine it being a good idea for him emotionally, but want to hear from him and not put words in his mouth. J says he cannot picture having his body do something that he considers to be so “feminine” (of course, transgender men can absolutely carry children, but this is how J feels individually). Ultimately, he just needed to hear from me that I wasn’t expecting him to contribute eggs or get pregnant.