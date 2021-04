With The Red Carpet on Pause, TV Is The Destination For Fashion Inspiration

Grown-ish costume designer Michelle Cole confirms that viewers are currently more invested in wardrobes of fictional characters. Since the mid-season premiere in January, Cole has noticed higher fashion-related fan engagement on her own Instagram and the show’s social channels, compared to years prior. “There are definitely more comments about the wardrobe than ever before,” she says. Data provider Semrush found that searches for “grown-ish outfits” spiked 93% from December 2020 to the show’s return in January 2021, while interest in Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) outfits jumped 104%, over the same period. Cole points out fans are enjoying seeing fashion we’re decidedly not wearing right now. Fabulous outfits, like Zoey’s head-turning holographic dress worn over a rainbow mesh top by Dolls Kills, keep us conjuring looks we’ll wear in the future — even as we continue to wear soft pants and PPE. “[The show’s] clothes aren't representing what's happening now and those types of clothes are not in the store right now,” says Cole.