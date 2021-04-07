With The Red Carpet on Pause, TV Is The Destination For Fashion Inspiration

Of course, this isn’t a new phenomenon. People have long been influenced by TV fashion. Think: Charlie’s Angels in the ‘70s; Dallas and Dynasty in the ‘80s; Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, and Sex and the City in the ‘90s and early ‘00s; and Gossip Girl, Mad Men, and Scandal from late ‘00s to mid-2010s all spurred mini fashion moments of their own. But in the absence of actors living out their glam public lives — photographed at events and movie premieres — viewers have turned to their on-screen characters. In fact, our screen style consumption is now leaving a paper trail — or online footprint, rather — and clearing out inventory.