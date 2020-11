This is the 1% in action. The Frasers' Upper East Side apartment is bigger than most four-bedroom family homes out of the city (it's really big, and actually for sale here if you want to take a further look ). At a fundraiser for Reardon (the aim of which is to increase diversity at the school, which appears to have precisely one child from a low-income background to show for this), someone buys a glass of water for $1,000. The parent-to-parent gossip network is strong and judging others is treated as sport. Sadly, no one is more of a target than Elena, the young mother of the kid from the low-income background. For all the school's talk of 'inclusion' and 'diversity', she is ritually excluded by the other mums and sparks a particularly vicious group text session for breastfeeding her baby.