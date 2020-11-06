One of the last big concerts I got to go to before all this happened was in June 2019. It was a Death Cab for Cutie and Jenny Lewis concert in Queens in New York. And while I’d only bought a ticket for myself and planned to go alone, as it turned out, most of my friends had also bought tickets. At one point, I was crying to Transatlanticism and surrounded by people I knew, also crying together but separately. I thought of all of the people who cry or laugh to these favourite songs in their own bedrooms, feeling so intensely, and how human it was that we could all experience it next to each other, seeing everyone else feeling big things too. Even if we weren’t technically going through the same thing, we were in it as a unit. It was one of the most comforting, beautiful experiences I’ve ever had. To me, the prospect of many of us not going home for the holidays this year feels like that. It’s not something any of us will have to face solely by ourselves if we purposely build community with each other, even if only by text or online.