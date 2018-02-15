These days, there's no shame in admitting you have a bit of a fascination with serial killers: they are, after all, everywhere these days. From movies like My Friend Dahmer to true crime-inspired Netflix series Mindhunter, the entire world is wrapped up in the macabre. So, it should come as no surprise that American Horror Story alum Lily Rabe's next TV project, Deadlier Than the Male, is totally murder-y — and could put Mindhunter to shame in the creepy department.
According to Deadline, Deadlier Than the Male has been ordered to series at TNT. Rabe, who also starred in ABC's The Whispers in addition to multiple seasons of AHS, will play Emma, a young woman who once confronted a serial killer. Though no other details have been divulged regarding Emma's specific murderer run-in, it will have something to do with a missing girl — and a former serial predator seeking redemption for his past crimes.
Fellow true crime fans, I think we've found our new favourite show.
There's also one other thing that Deadlier Than the Male has going for it: The series was created by a woman. It's important not only for the obvious reason — that we need more women telling stories on TV in general — but because there's a good chance the show won't slide into treating women like expendable victims. I can't get enough of network crime procedurals, but there's something a little disheartening about seeing women kidnapped, abused, and killed episode after episode without much character development.
Of course, we'll have to reserve any true judgements of this series until the show hits the air. Consider my DVR set.
