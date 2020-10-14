Berets, Bucket Hats & More Are Trending Thanks To Emily In Paris

It’s been nearly two weeks since Netflix released Emily In Paris, a Darren Star original series starring newly engaged Lily Collins about a ringarde Chicago native who moves to Paris for a job. And yet, people still can’t seem to stop talking about it — specifically, Emily Cooper’s vibrant sense of style. Despite what Twitter might have you believe, which is that the protagonist’s style isn’t really stylish at all, the consensus on another platform — and a more data-driven one at that — is overwhelmingly positive. According to fashion search engine Lyst, search for many of Cooper’s most daring sartorial choices is skyrocketing.
Of the most popular items in the expat’s wardrobe were her Kangol bucket hats and her many berets — which are also the most affordable options from her Chanel- and Christian Louboutin-filled shelves. Searches for bucket hats increased by 342% since all 10 episodes were released on October 2, and the terms “beret hats” and “berets” collectively rose 41% compared to the week prior. (Sadly, her pink Dior newsboy cap wasn’t quite as popular.) In addition to headgear, her more accessible selection of handbags also experienced a spike in search following the show’s release. While her light pink Aldo Handful bag — which debuted in the premiere episode alongside a silk top featuring the Eiffel Tower and a snakeskin mini skirt — sold out before the show aired, searches for other Aldo-branded handbags experienced a 64% increase on Lyst. In episode seven, Emily strapped on Marc Jacobs’ Jelly Snapshot Camera Bag in hot pink, only for it to skyrocket 92% in search on Lyst. The same happened to another bag she wore later, Kate Spade’s Nicola bag in pink teddy, which sold out earlier and caused a 34% rise in online demand for Kate Spade. Maybe @EmilyInParis really is an influencer after all.
Emily didn’t only convince people to shop for handbags and hats. Her expansive collection of skirts, ranging from an asymmetric yellow Ganni skirt to a pink denim skirt courtesy of fellow influencer Chiara Ferragni, also saw an increase in interest on Lyst. Demand for Ganni skirts skyrocketed by 289% in just 48 hours, while search for other pieces in Ferragni’s line increased by 60%. The snakeskin Ronny Kobo mini skirt that Cooper wore in the premiere also saw a 22% increase in interest for the brand on Lyst.
All to say: While many are criticizing Emily’s sense of style online, the proof is in the numbers.