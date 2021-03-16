I Tried The “Skin Icing” Trend All Over TikTok

Skin doesn't mind a little cold, says Valentine, so it would be difficult to over-ice. It's likely that after around 10 minutes, your tool will adapt to your body temperature anyway. "The only caution is to not leave the roller on the same area for too long," says Joss. "Skin can appear pink and flushed temporarily but this will diminish. Out of all the lockdown facials that people are doing at home, I'd rank this as one of the easiest and safest." Dr. Adegoke emphasizes the importance of not holding extremely cold tools in one spot. "Rather, gently massage, and most importantly, don't use them for too long," she says. "Each area only requires a few minutes and as a general rule of thumb, you shouldn’t be icing for any longer than 10 minutes."