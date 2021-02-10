The Bachelor Has Another Racism Controversy. Don’t Let Chris Harrison Tell You It’s Normal

That unavoidable fact is what makes Harrisons’ defense so disappointing. The public at large has been talking about racist institutions for years, if not, say, decades and centuries, but parties like “Old South” persist. There is a culture in certain communities in our country that still support racist ideals like “antebellum parties” and actively do not see the harm. Some may appreciate them for the violent racism they uphold and others, as Harrison says, simply view them as “a great time.” Positioning Kirkconnell as one piece of this greater, extremely dangerous machine could actually be a step in the right direction. The Bachelor could educate the millions of women like Kirkconnell on the insidious nature of something they view as a natural part of their social lives.