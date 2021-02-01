The 5 Women To Watch As Things Get Serious On The Bachelor

After getting an influx of five extra contestants several weeks into the show, Bachelor Matt James now has 20 women to choose from. And that's before we factor in former Colton Underwood contestant Heather Martin, who also shows up to woo Matt at some point, according to the promos. Matt's got a big decision to make, and a lot of great women to get to know over the coming episodes. But he's already starting to form serious connections with a handful of the bachelorettes. And we've sifted through all the evidence to narrow it down to five clear frontrunners.
Between the series' several promos, clues from Matt and the women on social media, and interviews with Matt and Bachelor host Chris Harrison, it's clear that these women are the ones to watch as we head into the second half of the season. These are the women who all have the potential to go to hometowns, or even win the whole show. But they're not just worth keeping an eye because one of them may get a ring from Matt; the next Bachelorette and the future rulers of Bachelor In Paradise are likely to be selected from this group as well.
As a warning, some of these clues and hints could reveal who makes it far on Matt's season and potentially who might even win, so proceed with caution if you want to approach the remaining episodes with fresh eyes.