The Woman Who Created Panic In The New Bachelor Promo, Explained

Matt James started his Bachelor season with a record-breaking 32 contestants, and even though he's already sent some women home, more are on their way. The new promo for The Bachelor season hints that some new faces stop by the show soon — along with one familiar face. Former Bachelor star Heather Martin crashes Matt's season, according to the promo, and it sends the rest of the women into a panic.
The last time we saw Heather, she was quitting Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. She'd just allowed him to be her first kiss (prior to that, she hadn't kissed anybody and production rudely made her occupation "Never Been Kissed"), but she didn't feel a strong enough connection to bring him home to meet her parents. So she eliminated herself right before hometown dates.
And while things didn't work out between her and Colton, clearly Heather believes in The Bachelor ~process~ (or she just wants some more Insta followers), so she decided to cash in on her production contacts to land herself a spot on Matt's season. One of those contacts is former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who is one of Heather's closest friends.
But why might that panic everyone fighting for Matt's attention? Well, early last year, Hannah quarantined with Matt and his Bachelor Nation bestie Tyler Cameron. That means Heather and Matt already have the benefit of friends in common.
They're also definitely a decent match on paper. Matt is deeply religious, as he showed when he kicked off his cocktail party with a prayer. Heather is also very dedicated to her faith, often posting Bible passages on Instagram. She even has a passage in her bio — Mark 10:45. It says, "For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many."
The promo seems to confirm that Heather falls quickly for Matt. She says that she feels like she's in a dream when getting to meet him. And even though the other contestants are furious that she's back for a second Bachelor chance in the middle of their season, Heather is insistent that Matt is worth all the extra drama.