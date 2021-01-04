Where To Find All Of Matt’s Bachelor Contestants On Instagram

With the new year comes a new Bachelor — and after last year's abnormal scheduling, there's something comforting about a Bachelor season premiering the first Monday of January. But that's not to say this season will just be business as usual. As was the case with Tayshia Adams' season, the cast, crew, and guests filmed in a bubble, this time at Pennsylvania's Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. And Matt James' season is a historic one, too: for the first time in 25 years, the franchise's flagship show will star a Black lead.
In June, ABC producers promised to take steps to "expand diversity" off and on-screen. But Matt's casting was only the first step. This season will also feature the most diverse group of Bachelor contestants we've seen yet. "I'm looking for qualities that my mom embodies, and that's selfless, honest, caring, compassionate, and those are qualities found in women all shapes, sizes, and races," Matt said on Good Morning America. "I'm hoping when that limo pulls up, there's a lot of diversity, and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo."
Among the women vying for Matt's heart are several former pageant stars, attorneys, and even a professional ballerina. As you fill out your Bachelor bracket (or just place bets on who'll make it to hometowns in your group texts), here's where to find this season's contestants on Instagram for all your sleuthing needs.