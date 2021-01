The New Biden-Harris Designer Merch Drop Features A Tie-Dye Sweatshirt & Friendship Bracelets

Less than a week before Inauguration Day , the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee dropped a fresh selection of Believe in Better merch . The fashion-forward, American-made collection that first launched in September featured pieces by notable designers like Carly Cushnie (whose namesake brand has unfortunately since shut down), Tory Burch , Victor Glemaud, and Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler . And the latest release is just as good, if not better than the first.