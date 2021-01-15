The New Biden-Harris Designer Merch Drop Features A Tie-Dye Sweatshirt & Friendship Bracelets

Less than a week before Inauguration Day, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee dropped a fresh selection of Believe in Better merch. The fashion-forward, American-made collection that first launched in September featured pieces by notable designers like Carly Cushnie (whose namesake brand has unfortunately since shut down), Tory Burch, Victor Glemaud, and Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler. And the latest release is just as good, if not better than the first.
With pieces by CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year winner Gabriela Hearst — a sustainable designer whose clothing Jill Biden wore at the first presidential debate in September — Brother Vellies designer and 15 Percent Pledge founder Aurora James, and Instagram-favorite jewelry designer Roxanne Assoulin, the new drop isn’t just uplifting, it’s also extremely on-trend, with of-the-moment pieces like tie-dye sweatshirts and beaded “friendship” bracelets both making it into the mix.
The entire Biden-Harris merch collection is full of trendy items, including bucket hats, fanny packs, headscarves, baseball caps (à la Meghan Markle), and more. Of course, the offering also contains standard merch items like mugs, pint glasses, magnets, and pins — the latter of which say “The first, but not the last,” in reference to Kamala Harris’ speech on November 7, when she became the first woman, first Black person, and first South Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.
