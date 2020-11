Which 2020 Fashion Collective Do You Belong To?

Of all the changes 2020 has brought, the overhaul of our wardrobe may not be the biggest or most significant. Yet the pandemic has altered the act of getting dressed — or not — in myriad ways. You may have used the enforced pause to reassess your relationship with clothes, the planet, and its people by taking up sewing , quitting fast fashion , or streamlining your existing pieces. You might have shrugged off the restrictive uniform you wore to the office, instead, embracing cozy and comforting lockdown loungewear . Perhaps you hate living in your leggings , and miss glamour and sparkle more than anything else.