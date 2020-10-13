Walmart’s Answer To Prime Day Is Filled With Covetable Fashion, Home, And Beauty Steals

On Prime Day, Amazon is the reigning champion of dot-com-dom with a sea of virtual customers swimming to its site to score big-ticket items on the cheap. But, let it be known that the digital jungle’s retail rivals don’t take the 48-hours of sale domination lying down: Walmart just served a deal rebuttal with its Prime-Day-adjacent Big Save Event.
On top of its competitive price cuts that rival its Amazonian adversary, the big-box stalwart is also becoming an increasingly favored destination for affordable fashion finds, homewares, premium electronics, and beauty essentials. We combed through Walmart’s inventory to find the best bets from its marquee of markdowns — which, feistily, started on Sunday and run through October 15, eclipsing Prime Day by several days. Now that’s what we call a counter-sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.