Shopping When You’re Plus-Size Isn’t Therapeutic — Just Ask Plus-Size Women

The issue of in-store placement — especially in department stores, which are often some of the only places that women sizes 14 and up can find a range of items in their size — also continues to disappoint many plus-size women. “Brands that do offer a wider range of sizes in a department store should have all their clothing displayed near each other,” Sopata says. She poses two valid questions: (1) “Why is straight-size Calvin Klein on the bottom floor, but plus-size Calvin Klein is upstairs and in the corner?” and, (2) “How does separating plus and straight encourage me to shop with a group of friends when I am already separated from them?” For Sopata, the very act of having to drag her friends to an entirely different part of the store just to “be disappointed that none of the cute clothing you saw on the bottom floor is available for you to wear” takes away the fun of shopping with friends — or at all — entirely. “It's also not so much fun for your friends to see you get discouraged and have to leave a store empty-handed because they just don't sell your size,” she adds.