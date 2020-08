5 TikTok Beauty Trends Skin-Care Experts Want You To Avoid

Some of the hacks are geared towards teaching yourself a professional skill; for example, there's a slew of videos that show you how to do an at-home lash lift . Though these are usually created by brands that make DIY kits or influencers who've been paid to promote them, they still rack up staggering numbers of views and recreations. "You should never, ever attempt to perm or tint your own lashes at home,'' said brow and lash technician Sophia , adding that she's a professional and would never even attempt to do her own lashes. "There is a big chance you might mess up with an at-home kit and accidentally get the formula in your eyes, and right about now, the emergency room is the last place you want to be."