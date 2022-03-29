5 TikTok Beauty Trends Skincare Experts Want You To Avoid

There are also quite a few (admittedly very cute-looking) recipe videos for a natural facial toner, usually using some flowers from your garden or maybe some trimmed herbs — think roses, eucalyptus, rosemary, that kind of thing. The videos are almost Disney-esque with their soft lighting, piles of petals and outdoorsy vibes, and while a few herbs and flowers simmered in water probably won't hurt you, the blend will start to go rotten almost overnight. The natural extracts that might appear in skincare you buy, like resveratrol in grapes (a powerful pollution shield) or the astringent qualities of thyme (known for balancing oily skin) have been carefully wiggled out of the plant itself. They are bio-engineered to be safe and have potent longevity. The DIY option is usually smelly after a few hours and could even cause irritation, depending on what bugs, dirt and wildlife have been over your plants.