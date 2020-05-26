Acting fast is key should you accidentally get lash perming solution in your eyes. "Flush your eyes out for about 15-20 minutes with cold water," advises Camilla. "Use your fingers to hold your eyes open while doing so and move your eye around during the flushing to ensure the most efficient coverage possible. Make sure you have removed your contact lenses if you haven't already, as they may trap the solution in your eye. In case of severe burns, go straight to A&E and try to continue to flush your eyes out en route to the hospital. Make sure you know which products came into contact with your eye so you can tell your doctor, too. Any alkali or acid burns in the eye will need to be evaluated as both have the potential to cause vision loss."