You Can Have Your Own Romantic Getaway At The Mexico Resort From Love Is Blind

Netflix's new reality series Love Is Blind has been prompting viewers to evaluate the question, "would I ever get engaged to a person I've never even laid eyes on?" and for some, the answer might be, "sure, if it means I get a sweet trip to a resort in Mexico out of it." Those opportunistic viewers will be happy to know that you don't actually have to say yes to forever with a stranger in order to experience a reality TV-worthy vacation. Today, the Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, the actual resort where the post-engagement episodes of Love Is Blind were filmed, announced it is now offering a special package for couples called the Love Is Blind Experience.
Advertisement
The AAA Five Diamond resort is where five couples went on a post-engagement getaway to see if they could make love work after finally meeting face-to-face on the show. Now, the resort is recreating that romantic adventure for non-TV couples with its Love Is Blind Experience, which includes the luxe amenities and activities featured in the show.
Couples who choose the experience will get start off their visit on a high with transportation from the airport to the resort. Upon arrival, lovers will get a bottle of sparkling wine and chocolate truffles, which they can enjoy immediately in their 1,300 square-foot Grand Class Suite with a private pool, walk-in glass shower, and soaking Jacuzzi tub.
They'll also be treated to a romantic three-course gourmet dinner on the suite's oceanfront private terrace. Additionally, they'll receive a $100 credit for private stargazing, an oceanfront picnic in paradise, or other romantic experiences and a $50 credit for massage lessons, a couples' massage, Water Ceremony, or other treatment at the Forbes 5-Star SE Spa.
Rates for the Love Is Blind Experience start at $635 per person per night based on double occupancy. While that might sound pricey, especially compared to the free accommodations the show's contestants no doubt received, don't forget that it's an all-inclusive rate. That covers luxury suite accommodations, à la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center access, taxes, gratuity, and more.
If you're interested in falling in love or celebrating your already-established love the same way the Love Is Blind contestants did, note that you have to book this TV-inspired experience by March 31. You must take your trip ahead of December 18 before this offer goes the way of Diamond and Carlton's relationship.
Related Content:
Advertisement