Diamond & Carlton Are Friends Again Thanks To The Love Is Blind Group Chat

The first few episodes of Love Is Blind have only been on Netflix for a week, but they've given us plenty to talk about. Perhaps the most controversial moment of all went down at the beginning of episode 4, when Carlton Morton revealed to his fiancée Diamond Jack that he has previously slept with both men and women. The conversation didn't go well, mostly because Diamond felt that by waiting until after their engagement to reveal this information, Carlton had been lying by omission. Carlton, meanwhile, felt her reaction shamed him for his sexuality . After exchanging increasingly harsh words, the couple ended their engagement and subsequently left the show. Speaking to Refinery29 at an event a year and a half after filming that dramatic breakup, Diamond and Carlton revealed that they very recently hashed things out and became friends — and it's all thanks to a group chat.