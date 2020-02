Love Is Blind Makes The Most Of Its Filming Locations

For the first few episodes of Love Is Blind, the women and men are separated and only communicate when they are in the “pods.” It’s kind of like speed dating except the contestants can only hear each other. These pods and the separate living quarters where the male and female contestants stay for about 10 days are built on a soundstage. When the outside of the building is shone, there is lush shrubby and a glossy driveway, so these producers definitely watch The Bachelor. But hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey never say where exactly the contestants are briefly living and interacting with each other but Netflix has confirmed to Refinery29 that everything, including the soundstage where the pods are built, is in Atlanta. Well, everything except for one location...