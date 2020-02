Party season always calls for sparkle but for fall '20 magpie materials were elevated beyond the dance floor. JW Anderson 's collection was an ode to volume and mass, with every piece focused on movement in some way. The Northern Irish designer has always done glitz in a subtle way, but this season we saw sequins with a capital S come down the catwalk, topped with floating feathered shoulders. Go hard or go home, as they say. Erdem , who often references overlooked historical figures, instead drew inspiration from Cecil Beaton. The extravagant British photographer captured the delirious glamour of artists and socialites of the '20s and '30s, and in turn, Erdem's collection was brimming with razzle-dazzle, from meter-tall feathered headdresses to shimmering silver gowns. Perhaps the Roaring Twenties are back, after all. Naturally, at Christopher Kane we got a darker take on sparkle. With a collection exploring the relationship between man, woman, and nature, Kane used crystal mesh gowns to allude to corruption in the Garden of Eden. With a gown this glittering, we say hate the sin, not the sinner.