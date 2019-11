Half-Zip Pullovers Are The Dad Trend You’ll Want To Wear All Winter

In the last five years, everything that was once thought to be a dorky parent wardrobe staple has made its way on to the high fashion runways around the world. We started with mom jeans — which show no signs of fading back to where they came from — and more recently came around to the pervasive dad sneaker . This season, it seems like we're doubling down on the practical-cool trends with an item plucked straight from the casual Friday wardrobes worn by every dad who works in an office. That's right, we're talking half-zip pullovers.