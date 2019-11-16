Half-Zip Pullovers Are The Dad Trend You’ll Want To Wear All Winter

In the last five years, everything that was once thought to be a dorky parent wardrobe staple has made its way on to the high fashion runways around the world. We started with mom jeans — which show no signs of fading back to where they came from — and more recently came around to the pervasive dad sneaker. This season, it seems like we're doubling down on the practical-cool trends with an item plucked straight from the casual Friday wardrobes worn by every dad who works in an office. That's right, we're talking half-zip pullovers.
Not only is this a practical outerwear option, but many of them are also chic. Gone are the days where the only choice is a classic fleece or a cable knit sweater. Now, we have brands like Balenciaga (who has always been on top of the ugly-cool trends) showing oversized colorful versions on the runway. If oversized isn't your thing, there's also the athletic take with fitted options that are not only suitable for a light run, but also a perfect sporty base layer on a cold day.
This season, we're seeing fashion insiders embrace the trend, wearing these styles with everything from a leather skirt to track pants. So to help you get in on this comfy meets cute trend ahead we found some of the best half-zip ups out there.
