The Unsung Hero Of Your Winter Wardrobe Just Launched On Everlane

Certain cold-weather dressing staples get a lot of attention and hype come November. Sure, we’re staying on top of the latest advancements in puffer-coat technology; combing the web for the coziest winter boots; and making mile-long knitwear wish lists. The exterior components that protect our outfits from the cold certainly deserve careful consideration, but the pieces that often get overlooked — and under-invested-in — are the base layers, those light-but-insulating staples that sit right next to your skin.
Out of all the base layers, we’re very partial to the bodysuit. It’s a cool, figure-hugging silhouette that plays nice with everything in our closets — from knee-skimming skirts to high-waisted jeans — while still keeping us cozy and covered. And during a time when we’re peeling layers on and off as we sprint from overheated apartments to frigid sidewalks and back into sweltering offices, we know that a bodysuit is going to stay put — and keep you looking put together — through it all.
We were overjoyed, therefore, to find that that Everlane — master of the wardrobe essential — added a lustrous long-sleeved bodysuit to their collection today. Made with a breathable Tencel blend (a fabric that’s know to be environmentally friendly), it has a snug, stretchy fit and a subtle sheen, for a vibe that’s a little more elevated than their previous cotton iterations. As usual, the brand left no detail unturned — along with hip turtleneck or elegant ballet-neck options, there’s a snap closure for easy undressing. Check out some of our favorite colors below, or click through to shop the new styles for yourself.
