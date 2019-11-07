Jordyn Woods Feels Like She Doesn’t Have A “Core Friend Group” After Kylie Jenner Fall-Out

The drama between the Kardashians and Jordyn Woods has simmered down following the public scandal that came with Woods’ kiss with Tristan Thompson in February 2019. One thing that hasn’t quite recovered is Woods’ relationship with former best friend Kylie Jenner.
Though the two women were once inseparable — Jenner leaned on her friend heavily during her early days with young daughter Stormi Webster — these days they are doing their own thing with different people. Jenner is hanging out with pals like Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie and longtime friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, while Woods has been spending time with family friends like Jaden Smith. Still, the model claims that these days, her friendships look a bit different.
“I don’t really have a core friend group right now,” Woods told Us Magazine at a Los Angeles event Sunday, November 3. “I have my family. All of my friends are my family. A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I’ve known for two decades.”
It’s possible that many of Woods’ friends in Los Angeles are also Jenner’s, such as Karanikolaou, who hosted a birthday party where Woods and her ex-BFF briefly reunited. Though it seemed like “good vibes” at the Bootsy Bellows event, it didn’t lead to Woods rejoining that same social group.
Instead, Woods is hanging with people who have always been there for her. Woods and the Smith family have been close forever — Woods’ late father once worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with dad Will — and Jaden even introduced Jenner to Woods when they were all in middle school.
When news broke that Woods and Khloé Kardashian’s then-partner Thompson hooked up at a house party, she went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk to set the record straight.
“[Jada] takes a simple concept and just explains it perfectly and puts everything in different perspectives,” Woods told Us Magazine of her family friend. “I think a lot of people need to hear different perspectives because everything can be so one-sided in the media and in the world. It’s really about being open, honest and accepting most of the time if you think something, someone else thinks the same thing.”
Woods may not have a core group right now, but it sounds like she has plenty of people who have her back.
