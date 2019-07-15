Story from Pop Culture

Meet Kylie Jenner's Brand New Squad

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
Once upon a time, Kylie Jenner spent most of her non-working life with BFF Jordyn Woods. As anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians knows, that's not a thing so much anymore. The scandal between Woods and Khloé Kardashian's former boyfriend Tristan Thompson made hanging with Woods on the regular a thing of the past, with Jenner saying "there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her." Now, new friends for Jenner a priority.
Fortunately, Jenner found a group of pals to lean on in the wake of the drama. She even took a group of them on a trip to Turks & Caicos (via private plane!) in celebration of Jenner's new line Kylie Skin.
In a slew of new Instagram photos, Jenner showed off her (pink- and white-clad) squad. Who are the people that Jenner has let into her life, and her private plane? Here's everyone who showed up to Jenner's latest vacay.
@amberasaly 🐬

Sofia Richie

Instagram: @sofiarichie

Inviting your sister's ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend on a trip sounds like a terrible idea, but that's simply not how the Kardashian-Jenner clan operates. Richie, who is dating Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex and father of her three kids, joined Jenner and the rest of the girls for the Kylie Skin trip.

"She invited Sofia because she finds her very sweet," a source told People. "Kylie gets along great with her. The whole family has accepted Sofia."

We doubt that Kourtney minds, as she also went on vacation with Richie and Disick.
Ariel Tejada

Instagram: @makeupbyariel

Tejada is Jenner's makeup artist, whom she discovered in 2015 on Instagram. According to Tejada's interview with Allure, Jenner DMed him, leading to a very nerve-racking experience.

"I was traveling when I saw the message, and [I didn't reply until] 14 minutes later, so I was like, This is late! I'm not going to get a reply back! I messaged her back, 'I'm available whenever. I'll fly out tomorrow if I have to,' and sent her my cell number. She didn't reply for three days. My anxiety was next-level. When she finally texted me, I told her I'd be in L.A. in the next week. Mind you, I hadn't bought my flight. So I booked a trip to L.A. and waited for her to get back to me," Tejada told the outlet.

Obviously, things worked out.
Amber Asaly

Instagram: @amberasaly

Every trip needs a designated photographer, and Asaly was happy to take the role. According to Asaly's official website, she's also a host for GaloreTV, "where she can be found asking strangers on the street tough questions like whether Kim Kardashian’s a feminist and which Jonas brother they’d most like to bone."
bloomin 🌸

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou

Instagram: @stassiebaby

If there's one person Jenner has been spending a ton of time with post Woods scandal, it's longtime friend of the family Karanikolaou. She reportedly lived with Woods and Jenner at one point. It was Karanikolaou's birthday at Bootsy Bellows that led to Woods and Jenner making small talk.
find me here 🍉

Victoria Villarroel

Instagram: @victoriavillarroel

Villarroel has been Jenner's personal assistant since 2015 and has worked for Jenner Communications since 2010.

"One time we were in her room and we were talking and she told me — and I remember and I think this is, like, word-by-word — she said, ‘Close the door. I wanna tell you my deepest secrets,’" Villarroel told Heat World in 2016 of how she and Jenner took their professional relationship to the next level. "So I closed the door and we just talked forever. And I think that’s when we bonded."

In 2016, Jenner helped plan a surprise proposal for Villarroel with Villarroel's fiancé, Marco Lobo.
Buenos Dias🍍 Top @prettylittlething 💗

Yris Palmer

Instagram: @yrispalmer

Did Star Lash Extensions CEO Palmer help prepare Jenner for motherhood? Jenner cuddled with her mom friend's baby back in 2017, when she was pregnant with Stormi. Clearly, Palmer is trusted enough to be privy to Jenner's most intimate secrets — like, say, her secret pregnancy.
Tiffany Sorya

Instagram: @tiffanysorya

Sorya is the founder of Novel Education Group and Jenner and previously her sister Kendall's private tutor. Jenner even declared Sorya her "bestie" on Instagram back in March.
hakuna matata 🌺🎶

Stormi Webster:

Instagram: TBD

The youngest member of Jenner's squad is her daughter. Obivously, she's getting a ton of attention from Jenner's pals.
