Kylie Jenner Celebrates 22 On A $1.2 Million-A-Week Yacht

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (with the exception of the next generation) rang in another year of life in Italy aboard a 300-foot superyacht named Tranquility, which has a weekly rental rate of $1.2 million. Joining Kylie was boyfriend Travis Scott, sister Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, and Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie. Mom Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble was also spotted on the boat.
The yacht includes 10 cabins, a sauna, a helipad, theater and even a beauty salon. You know, in addition to a Jacuzzi, a swimming pool, and the promise of some breathtaking views.
Kylie shared photos from the lavish excursion on Instagram, which included a birthday breakfast spread, piña coladas, and a hallway full of balloons. Jenner also posed by a large floral “22” in a hot pink feathered mini dress. In a closeup, selfie Kylie showed off a silver diamond-encrusted chain necklace with the makeup mogul’s signature lip-drip Kylie Cosmetics logo.
A simple “22” was all Kylie captioned the gallery with.
Earlier this week she shouted out her boyfriend on Instagram after she arrived home to find her place covered in roses.
“My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg,” she wrote. Even sweeter, little baby Stormi can be seen playing with the rose petals in the background.
Now, if you’re feeling a little green-eyed about your invite getting lost in the mail, rest easy. Kylie’s got a birthday gift for her fans too, as she’s launching a limited-edition Birthday Collection by Kylie Cosmetics, which is available now. Or, while supplies last.
