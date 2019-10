And then there’s Katie and Chris. Things are… not going well. First, Katie talks to Chris Harrison and say she’s exhausted, because communication with Chris has been so hard. “I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I’m just praying it does,” she says. Oof. This whole thing is rough. She doesn’t even have her engagement ring on. When Chris comes out, it doesn’t get any better, but they both say they still want to make their relationship work. Then a production assistant has to bring Katie’s ring back out, which is just too much. (Also, why did they have it? She took it off and gave it to production?) We also get a look at Chris and Katie’s conversation backstage after their segment. Chris says he felt blindsided, basically, by her saying so much about how bad things are. “What was I supposed to do? Go up there and say, ‘I’m happy. Let’s have babies’?” Katie says as Chris walks away. Well, I’ve always said their relationship has seemed the most real. (And, real world update, they are still together, as Chris explained on Twitter .)