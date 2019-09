Tayshia and John Paul Jones have the most dramatic conversation of all the couples. He professes his love and mentions looking forward to dancing at their wedding, and she strokes his hair, gives him a kiss, and says, “That’s a lot, huh?” Quote. Of. The. Night. Tayshia says that he “doesn’t know what he wants,” which matches up with her history of trying to put things on him rather than say how she feels . JPJ immediately shifts the conversation into a farewell. If someone says something that makes it seem like they're leaving, do the producers rush them off the beach? These breakups move so fast. Tayshia chases JPJ down the beach and says she’s sorry, but after he inexplicably picks her up and carries her about 30 feet toward the exit, they both leave, crying in separate vans.