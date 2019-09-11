Well, guess it’s time for Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Clay Harbor, who get a date card. She’s in love with him, but hasn’t told him yet and is worried about how he feels. On the date, Nicole says, “Do you think you’re falling in love?” Clay responds with some spiel about how she’s his “best friend on the beach.” In the end, he adds, “I do think I’m starting to fall in love with you. I just can’t say right now ‘in love.’” This makes Nicole nervous, so naturally they slow dance to a Spanish song that has lyrics including, “I want to be with you at this time” and “We can get to a less anxious place.” I hope the singer got a kick out of all of this.