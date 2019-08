Meanwhile, back at the resort, Caelynn Miller-Keyes is talking to Demi and bartender Wells Adams about Dean Unglert, and while she doesn't seem to have asked for advice, they have a lot of it. They think she needs to make her feelings very clear to him, so if he leaves her for someone else, he won't be able to claim he didn't know where she stood. Bachelor in Paradise is weird in that you don't necessarily want to define the relationship after only a few days together, but if you don't, the person will keep going on dates. (And sometimes even if you do make yourself clear, they make out with someone else in a pool right in front of you.)