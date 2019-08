Technically the change could be anything, but the best bet is that this amendment to the Bachelor constitution has a lot to do with Demi Burnett and her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty . At the beginning of this season of Bachelor In Paradise, Demi told former Bachelorette Hannah Brown that she was bisexual and dating a woman, Kristian, back at home. Now, Kristian is in Paradise because Demi wanted her there to make sure all those feelings were real and after their one on one date, it turns out, they are. Now, if Demi and Kristian are going to do this in Paradise, there’s one big thing working against them — the rules for how roses get handed out. Basically, the current set-up has men giving roses to women and vice versa. But that's pretty heteronormative and restrictive, especially considering that the cast now includes two women who do not identify as straight.