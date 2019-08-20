Previews have shown that Demi Burnett's girlfriend comes to Bachelor in Paradise at some point, and the two pick back up where their relationship left off when Demi initially headed off to Mexico. Now, the time has come for you to get better acquainted with the woman who stole Demi's heart, because she finally name-dropped the woman on August 19's episode.
Demi's girlfriend is Kristian Haggerty, something many fans already sussed out thanks to how friendly Kristian is with other Bachelor in Paradise stars on Instagram, and one notable picture she posted of herself and Demi a few months back.
On April 13, 2019 Haggerty posted a photo of her and Demi hanging out. Haggerty was dressed in a robe and carrying a platter of cheese and crackers. Demi was next to her, giving the camera a coy smile. "The one thing missing to complete a perfect weekend ❤️," Haggerty captioned the photo. That photo would have been taken a few weeks before Demi left for Paradise, so the timeline adds up with what Demi said on the show about how she dated a woman after leaving The Bachelor and before coming to Mexico.
There's so much more to Haggerty than this one buzzed-about photo, though. Here are a few other things worth knowing:
She May Have Met Demi Through Another Bachelor Nation Member
Haggerty has been a longtime friend of Catherine Agro, the contestant who brought her dog on Colton's season of The Bachelor. Haggerty captioned a recent photo of the two of them, "18 years & counting," so they were friends before Catherine went on The Bachelor.
Demi knows Catherine from The Bachelor, and Catherine knows Haggerty from way back, so perhaps Catherine introduced the two.
The Bachelor In Paradise Cast Seems To Have Embraced Her
Haggerty's Instagram photos these days are filled with "likes" and comments from this season's Bachelor in Paradise cast members, including Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tayshia Adams, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, and even Derek Peth. Demi dated Derek in Paradise before her girlfriend came on the show, but it seems as if there are no hard feelings between the exes now.
Her Faith Is Important To Her
Haggerty's Instagram bio says she's a Christian and also an ordained minister. Demi hasn't talked much about her own faith or values on TV, but perhaps they share similar ones.
She Recently Changed Careers
Haggerty's website says that she grew up modeling and acting before going to Stetson University in Florida for a business administration degree. According to her LinkedIn she then worked as an account executive at the insurance company Brown & Brown and as a sales consultant at the software companies Perryman & Associates and LightWork Software.
However, according to her Instagram bio, she's recently made a career change. She now does production for commercials and music videos. All of her work credits on her website are from 2019, so it must have been a recent change. She's worked on commercials for car companies like Subaru and Nissan and music videos for artists like Future and Jennifer Lopez.
Despite any drama that may unfold between Demi, Derek, and Kristian on Paradise, everything seems chill now, at least. And knowing how much can go down on on Instagram alone (looking at you Blake Horstmann), it's a relief that this season's dramatic trend doesn't extend to Demi and Kristian.
