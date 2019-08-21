Demi Burnett & Girlfriend Kristian Haggerty Just Made Things Instagram Official

Not only has Demi Burnett championed the first openly queer storyline on Bachelor In Paradise history, but her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, is the first non-member of Bachelor Nation to appear on BIP as a contestant. After Tuesday night's episode introduced us to the couple for the first time, the two went on to check off another first and made things Instagram official.
Following the episode, Demi posted a photo of herself and Kristian on Instagram with the caption, "Thanks for coming to Paradise" followed by a heart emoji, and it's racking up the love from fellow contestants.
"Love you both," Chris Bukowski wrote.
"I love you guyssss," Kirpa Sudick added.
Since Demi can finally be open about her relationship with Kristian, we should expect a lot more content from the couple. However, as Bachelor snoops already noticed, Kristian has previously featured Demi on her social media, but this was before their relationship was public.
"The one thing missing to complete a perfect weekend," she captioned the pic.
While some people have taken issue with Demi's decision to bring Kristian on the show, she's been very open about her struggling.
“It’s this constant indecisiveness in me,” she said in a confessional. “I just feel like the only way for me to truly know what I want and how I want to love and who I want to love is if I try out Paradise.”
Derek Peth, who had Demi's rose at the time, also defended her decision to bring Kristian on the show on social media.
“As you all watch this, I want to ask that you have as much empathy as you can for Demi," he wrote on Twitter. "I’ve seen some really hurtful things being said that don’t reflect how I feel and I lived this … I think it’s unfair to assume we should all be clean slates bent on getting engaged because we’re on a show. This is our lives and we’re all just people seeking meaningful connections."
Now that Kristian is a staple on the show, we should expect many more Instagrams — and maybe even more controversy — to come.
