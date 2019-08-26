Tahzjuan Hawkins Has More Going On In Real Life Than She Did On The Bachelor

Leaving during the first episode of The Bachelor or Bachelorette used to mean that you were sent back to your normal life as though nothing had even happened. But, with the creation of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014, that all changed.
Now, contestants from the two shows can end up starting drama or falling in love on a Mexican beach no matter when they went home on their first round. This season, one of these people is Bachelor in Paradise contestant Tahzjuan Hawkins. She may have left Colton Underwood's Bachelor season on night one, but now she's back for some more screen time and an increased potential for Instagram sponsorships.
On The Bachelor, Tahzjuan was listed as a 25-year-old business development associate from
Castle Pines, Colorado. Tahzjuan's Bachelor bio let us know that she "loves reading, outdoor concerts and shopping with her mom," and that "she has a tattoo that says 'I love bad ideas.'" That is an apt tattoo to have as someone going on reality TV!
During the first episode, Tahzjuan introduced herself to Colton by saying, "I hope I’m the Tahzjuan for you." She also was one of the women whose conversation with Colton was interrupted by contestant Catherine Agro during her interruption reign of terror. (She interrupted four times, lest you forget.)
While she went home at the end of the first night, Tahzjuan did appear on The Women Tell All special, where she participated in an argument between Katie Morton and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who are both now also on Bachelor in Paradise.
As for what she's been up to post-Bachelor, it looks like Tahzjuan is still a business development associate living in Colorado, and she's just doing normal things like hanging out with her friends and going on hikes. Her LinkedIn shows that she gets her business development associating on at Lyft and has worked there for nearly a year and a half. She also is signed as a model at the Denver-based Donna Baldwin Agency.
Tahzjuan isn't a huge Instagram user, but she has shared a couple updates like a trip out to Los Angeles and the fact that she and her friends did "No Chella" instead of Coachella. (It also appears that she didn't go to the 2019 Stagecoach music festival like everyone else on this season of BiP.) Meanwhile, on Twitter she's far more active and shares little musings like the rest of us about things like Spy Kids being on Netflix, anger over disheartening news stories, and watching BiP.
Enough has got to be enough. Waking up to news that there has been another shooting in Dayton, Ohio within 13 hours of El Paso, Texas breaks my heart. I don’t have the answers, but something MUST change 😔💔— Tahzjuan Hawkins (@TahzjuanHawkins) August 4, 2019
Me watching @BachParadise & Twitter & Instagram trying to keep tf up #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/A8YnOojKXU— Tahzjuan Hawkins (@TahzjuanHawkins) August 7, 2019
It will be interesting to see what happens with Tahzjuan when she joins the beach. Hopefully, she sticks around long enough to actually get a rose this time — or to hand one out herself.
