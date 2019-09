Bachelor In Paradise Season 6, Episode 11 Recap: Everybody Hurts

Next up, we check in on Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones , because a week cannot pass where this guy doesn’t do something deemed worthy of screentime. I’m over it. I’ve been over it . But, because he loves putting on a show almost as much as he loves Tayshia, JPJ sets up a prom-themed date for her, because she didn’t attend prom in high school. A palapa has been decorated with balloons that say “PROM," there are prom king and queen crowns, a Polaroid camera (which is actually cool because they don’t get to bring cameras or phones to Paradise), and a saxophone player. Everyone is obsessed with this. The cast will not stop talking about how JPJ is killing it, and Tayshia loves it, too. It would have been cute if so much else hadn’t already happened — namely, that nonsense about JPJ fighting Derek Peth in order to defend Tayshia’s honor. Are we supposed to think they’re the new Carly Waddell and Evan Bass? Because I cannot accept that.