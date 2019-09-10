Bachelor In Paradise Season 6, Episode 11 Recap: Everybody Hurts

This date is not very interesting, so instead, we get to spend some more time with Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, who also get a date card and who are very interesting. During a pre-date conversation with Katie, Kristian says that she and Demi express themselves differently, with herself being more physically affectionate. Demi, in a confessional, says that she feels Kristian is flirty with other women at the beach; a montage shows that Kristian might just touchy in her gestures when conversing with someone. It turns out that Demi’s concern isn’t just about Kristian, but about her own insecurities. As she continues talking in her confessional, she starts to open up about how PDA with a woman stresses her out, because of how she’ll be perceived by others. “It has everything to do with me being comfortable being gay around people,” Demi says.