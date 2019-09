All Hannah can do in this moment is promise she’s “happy” for Colton. At least earlier in the episode the 23-year-old was able to drop hard truths, telling the Bachelor, “What Cassie did to you, was exactly what you did to me.” Hannah has a point. Colton was so taken aback by Cassie’s “Week 9” rejection because he clearly saw a future with her. Hence, the many earnest “I love yous.” He believed Cassie felt the same way, because she suggested she did . Then she broke up with him. That is exactly what Colton, who spent season 23 equating Hannah with “feeling like home,” did to the “ content creator .”