At the Bachelor In Paradise reunion special, Chris Harrison of course had to bring up all of the dumping and sadness that Connor went through before he got together with Whitney. Caelynn admitted that she liked Connor, but her connection with Dean was too strong, even though Dean had hurt her when he left Bachelor In Paradise to find a new bolo tie to wear. Caelynn did apologize, though, and this story has a happy ending — because Connor and Whitney are still dating. Hooray! Chris Harrison asked Connor how his life was doing post-Caelynn and with Whitney, and Connor had nothing but nice things to say. "Things are going really well, actually... We've seen each other a bunch since [the show], and it's going really well," Connor said. He's not exactly a sparkling conversationalist, but it's nice to know that a sweet guy like Connor found something worthwhile too.