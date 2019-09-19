Connor Saeli And Whitney Fransway Split After Fairytale BIP Reunion

Connor Saeli and Whitney Fransway had probably one of the more romantic meetings on Bachelor In Paradise, but that wasn’t enough for things to last off the island. Connor told People that the two realized they rushed into a relationship, and have broken up after dating for two months.
The couple, who were together as recently as the filming of the finale, met at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding, but were pulled apart by Caelynn Miller Keyes. After Caelynn left Paradise with Dean Unglert, however, Connor hoped for Whitney to walk down those island steps. Before she did, though — like, literally just a few minutes before — he threw in the towel and left the island, only for Whitney to chase after him upon arrival. The two finally connected at Connor’s hotel room, where they ended up kissing, and it seemed like another BIP success story had been cemented.
Advertisement
“We almost skipped over those beginning of relationship steps, like really getting to know each other,” he told People. “We were basically thrown into a long distance relationship, and the fact that we had to be private about it (as the show was airing) made it even harder.”
Connor revealed that the two spent some time together in Mexico and he even visited her in L.A., but it wasn’t until after Rachel Lindsay and Brian Abosolo’s wedding in August that they realized the spark had faded.
“It was 100 percent mutual,” he continued. “We’re just not right for each other...I think we’ll be great friends. She’s definitely a person I want in my life.”
While he may not have a Bachelor-level romantic future ahead of him — his fellow Bachelorette season 15 contestant, Peter Weber, was just given that particular honor — Bachelor Nation has no shortage of options. And, hey: There’s always Stagecoach.
While he may not have a Bachelor-level romantic future ahead of him — his fellow Bachelorette season 15 contestant, Peter Weber, was just given that particular honor — Bachelor Nation has no shortage of options. And, hey: There’s always Stagecoach.
Advertisement