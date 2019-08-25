Another Bachelorette just had a special weekend in Mexico, but no, she didn’t go to Paradise — Rachel Lindsay married Bryan Abasolo in a Cancún destination wedding, reported People. The pair got engaged at the end of Lindsay’s Bachelorette season and got married on Saturday, making Lindsay the fourth Bachelorette to marry her first pick from the show.
“Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan,” wedding planner Michael Russo told People. “As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them.”
Lindsay wore a white gown with a long tulle skirt and a sheer, short-sleeved top with delicate leaf details. Just like her unforgettable engagement dress, her wedding gown was designed by Randi Rahm.
Guests in attendance included Bachelor in Paradise star Kristina Schulman and franchise alums Bibiana Julian and Astrid Loch. Lindsay previously told People that though she initially wanted a televised wedding, she decided against it. “We don’t need TV. We don’t need to get paid,” she said. “We’re doing this because this is what we want to do. And I think it has more meaning.”
Abasolo proposed to Lindsay in 2017 after she tearfully ended things with fan favorite Peter Kraus — but Lindsay and Abasolo have been going strong ever since.
Though neither have shared any photos from their special day yet, if Abasolo’s history of heartfelt captions is any indication, we will definitely get a better look at the newlyweds’ ceremony once the festivities have died down. As for what’s next for these two? Lindsay told Entertainment Tonight that she “100%” wants to have kids. “Can you imagine how cute the babies are going to be?” she said.
