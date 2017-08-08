In A Suitably Dramatic Detail, Rachel Lindsay Got Engaged In A 30-Pound Gown

It's over. Season 13 of The Bachelorette is done. Let us consolidate three hours of drama into one symbol: Rachel Lindsay's final Rose Ceremony dress.
Heads up: Rampant speculation and spoilers lie ahead.
Lindsay wore a silver beaded dress by Randi Rahm featuring a thigh-high slit held together by several extremely well-positioned (and surprisingly strong) silver threads. From the moment she appeared on-screen, it was clear that this gown was designed to reflect the drama of the occasion. But one important detail didn't translate across our screens: That look weighed 30 pounds.
While the finale dress' dramatic maxi-length surely helped spread out the bulk of all those beads, it's still impressive that Lindsay was able to move so gracefully. Maybe she picked up some of The Bachelor mansion workout hacks, or maybe the weight of picking a winner from three great guys made the its heft pale in comparison.
Any engaged super fans hoping to channel Lindsay on their own wedding day are in luck — Glamour reports that the "Maxxy Gown" appears in Randi Rahm's Spring 2018 Bridal Collection. Lindsay herself is a noted fan of the label's designs, having worn its dresses a remarkable seven times throughout the season, People notes. Rahm even made Lindsay's premiere outfit: a spectacularly beaded column gown that also weighed around 30 pounds.
The Rose Ceremony dress may have been chosen to look impressive on TV, but it doubles as a Rorschach test for how you feel about Rachel's new fiancé, and disgruntled Peter/Eric fans should feel free to wildly rant about how the insanely heavy piece is a sartorial symbol of her shackles to The Bachelorette franchise and its expectations that she leave the final episode with a 3-carat, $100,000 Neil Lane engagement ring.
I, for one, find it heartening that in a final episode marked by rampant speculation, at least Lindsay felt confident in one decision.“Once Rachel saw the dress in person, there was no question which gown she was going to pick," Rahm told People. "This was the clear winner."
