Last night's Bachelorette premiere didn't just have some heavy, tear-filled moments: It had a very heavy dress, too.
InStyle reports that the beaded column gown that Rachel Lindsay wore wasn't just a stunning fashion statement, it weighed 30 pounds. Naturally, Lindsay's version is a couture creation, but designer Randi Rahm told the magazine that a more affordable, lighter-weight version is already in the works for members of Bachelor Nation.
"Rachel picked this look from hundred of dresses," Rahm told InStyle. "It made her feel extra special — special enough to wear to meet the man that could potentially be her future husband."
Advertisement
Rahm says that the dress features over 30 pounds of white beads and Swarovski crystals, which were all hand-beaded atop a sheer overlay. So while the dress looks like a simple sleeveless lace column, that intricate design is actually created with thousands of tiny beads. It even had a tiny train, which, combined with its ivory hue, may have been sending subtle hints at wedding bells.
For any fans thinking that the dress would for a perfect off-TV fashion moment, Rahm's working on making one available. It won't look exactly like Lindsay's elaborate stunner, but Rahm is trying to capture the essence of the couture creation.
Welcome our new #bachelorette @therachlindsay with @chrisbharrison Rachels dress is in a 20 lbs of bright white beads & #swarovski crystals column dress all hand sewn on sheer nude netting. By @randirahm Jewelry by @cezua_jewelry Chris is in a @johnvarvatos suit & tie. Gorgeous make up by @ginamo11 #bachelorette @bacheloretteabc #bachelornation
"Whenever we see that people have a strong reaction to one of our designs, we try to take the essence of it and make it at an affordable price point," Rahm explains.
There are a few similar-looking options available now at Saks Fifth Avenue for impatient Bachelor fans, but die-hards know that it takes time to really commit to something — be it a suitor or a dress. This one may have swept Lindsay off her feet, but Rahm's updated edition could be even better.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement