Whether or not you were rooting for Rachel Lindsay to pick Bryan Abasolo on The Bachelorette, you can't deny one thing about the newly engaged couple: They sure know how to gush about each other on social media . As they've been spending time with friends and family over the weekend, the pair have taken fans along with them with videos and photos showing that everything is hearts and rainbows at the moment. This weekend, they took their lovefest to Miami.