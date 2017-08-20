Whether or not you were rooting for Rachel Lindsay to pick Bryan Abasolo on The Bachelorette, you can't deny one thing about the newly engaged couple: They sure know how to gush about each other on social media. As they've been spending time with friends and family over the weekend, the pair have taken fans along with them with videos and photos showing that everything is hearts and rainbows at the moment. This weekend, they took their lovefest to Miami.
Abasolo posted Instagram Stories videos of their afternoon at the Y100 Mack-a-Pooloza at the Fontainebleau Hotel, allowing us to gaze with him upon Lindsay as she danced in her bikini and sarong to the music. Later, the paparazzi also caught them smooching amid the crowd.
But the day had more wholesome activities in store for them. Lindsay met Abasolo's grandmother. "Grandma's approval is always important...of course she passed the test w/ flying colors," he shared.
That night, they had an intimate party at a restaurant with friends and family. Lindsay posted an Instagram photo of herself with her future mother-in-law, and wrote, "Yes we get along!" Abasolo also shot a video of Lindsay and his mother dancing together as mariachis serenaded their gathering. Were those posts are directed at any Bachelorette fans who were worried about her relationship with Abasolo's mom? Just saying.
Another healthy sign: Lindsay posted an IG snap of herself with Josiah, Will, and Matt, captioned, "When you get along with your exes."
The Miami celebrations come on the heels of Abasolo's trips to hang with Lindsay's family in Dallas and Houston. The two seem to be making the most of living in separate cities for now — or perhaps these trips are helping them decide where they'll eventually settle down.
“I’m in Miami. She’s in Dallas,” Abasolo explained to People. “We love L.A. We just want to be together.”
